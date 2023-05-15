EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EnWave Stock Down 1.1 %

EnWave stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. EnWave has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.59.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the development of Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It operates through the Enwave and NutraDried segments. The Enwave segment includes the sale of REV machinery to royalty partners, short-term rents, and commercial license agreements.

