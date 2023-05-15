EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
EnWave Stock Down 1.1 %
EnWave stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. EnWave has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.59.
About EnWave
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnWave (NWVCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.