EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 179,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 133,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $168.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

