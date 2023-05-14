Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,222,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,342 shares of company stock valued at $69,690,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.