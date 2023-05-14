Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,222,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,342 shares of company stock valued at $69,690,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
