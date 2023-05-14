HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,910.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

