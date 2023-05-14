EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $744.35 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

