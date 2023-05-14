Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749,609 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

