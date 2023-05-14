Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $23,085,597. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.29 and its 200-day moving average is $309.36. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

