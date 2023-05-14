Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,410,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 516,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 314,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

UL stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

