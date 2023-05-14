HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,162 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Conagra Brands by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

