Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

