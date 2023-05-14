Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

