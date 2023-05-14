Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of NVO opened at $171.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

