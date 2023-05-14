American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

