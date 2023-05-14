Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,458,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,347,000 after buying an additional 631,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.