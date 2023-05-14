Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

