Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.55 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

