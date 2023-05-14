The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.