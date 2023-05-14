Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

