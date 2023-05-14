Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citigroup by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after buying an additional 2,175,293 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

