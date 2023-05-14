State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in State Street by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

