Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

