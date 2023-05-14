HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 8,050 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

