HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,367 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.