Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,016,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,834,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,384,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 79,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,059,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,165,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

