Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

