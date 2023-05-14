Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.51 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after acquiring an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.