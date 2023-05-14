Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

