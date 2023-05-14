Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,835 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

