Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Edison International stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 134.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

