Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.