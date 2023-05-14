Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 492,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

