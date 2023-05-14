Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,342 shares of company stock worth $69,690,119. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

