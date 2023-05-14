Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

