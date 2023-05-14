Prudential PLC Buys 8,949 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

