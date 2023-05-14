Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $244,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

