Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

