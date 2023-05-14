Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 810 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

