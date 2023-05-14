Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $33,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.79 and its 200-day moving average is $335.08.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

