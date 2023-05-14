Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 586 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NVS stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.