Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

