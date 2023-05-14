Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $259,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

