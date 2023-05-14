HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.85 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CDW Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

