MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

