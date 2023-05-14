HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,928 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 45,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.