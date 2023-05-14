Citigroup Inc. Sells 153,883 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Welltower worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3,979.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 344.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

