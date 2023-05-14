Citigroup Inc. Has $38.11 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

