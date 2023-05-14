Foster & Motley Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.68.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

