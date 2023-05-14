HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 5,840 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $81.93 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.