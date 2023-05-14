LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,059,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,165,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 114,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

