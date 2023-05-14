Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,261 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

